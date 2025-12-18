Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are celebrating nine years of their eternal bond.
To mark their 9th wedding anniversary, the 41-year-old Pakistani singer and actor on Wednesday, December 17, made swoon-worthy gestures, making the special day even more heartfelt for his darling wife.
Taking to his YouTube channel, Saeed released a new love song, titled Manzar, which he dedicated to his actress wife.
The mesmerizing music video features clips from their heartwarming wedding day, showing the lovebirds signing their nikkah nama (official marriage documents for Muslims), dancing, and celebrating the joyous day surrounded by their loved ones.
It also shows intimate glimpses from their special day as they posed for the camera, capturing their big day into eternal memories.
The Mere Humsafar star also posted a loving tribute to Urwa Hocane, writing, “Happy 9th anniversary to the love of my life.”
“Grateful to Allah for you, always. I look forward to every day I get to spend with you, for the rest of my life. I dedicate MANZAR to you — you were the only thought in my heart while recording it. Sharing the best day of my life with the world, with you at the center of it all,” he added.
Alongside the gush-worthy tribute, Farhan Saeed also shared a clip from the song, sparking a frenzy in fans.
Commenting on the adorable post, Urwa penned, “I am crying ! Grateful beyond words to have found you in this lifetime ! I love you so much FS !”
Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane tied the knot on December 16, 2016, in Lahore, Pakistan. The couple are parents to a daughter, Jahan Aara Saeed, whom they welcomed in January 2024.