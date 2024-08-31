Justin Bieber makes first appearance after son Jack Blue Bieber's birth

Justin Bieber was spotted stepping out for a church service in Los Angeles just days after his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, reportedly gave birth.
Just a few days after his wife the Rhode founder gave birth to their first child, Justinwas photographed on Thursday visiting church in Beverly Hills, California.
He tried to blend in as he left a Church service wearing casual attire.
The Peaches hitmaker wore black sweatpants and a grey hoodie, both with the hood worn up. He accessorised the look with $2,520 Louis Vuitton slippers.
Additionally, he tried to blend in by covering his face with a beige N-95 mask. He added a lime green beanie to complete his homely ensemble.
As per Page Six, an eyewitness claimed that the Baby crooner got emotional during the service because loving children was the main topic of conversation.
Last Friday, Justin and Hailey, shared a picture of their newborn son Jack Blues Bieber with the world. The model was cradling the baby's tiny foot.
Their friend subsequently made a hint that their little bundle of joy was born on August 22, even though they did not disclose his exact birthdate.