NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother mourned in nationwide sports silence

Beloved NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother are being remembered in silent tributes nationwide.
Just a few hours before attending their sister’s wedding on Thursday night, August 28, the American ice hockey player and his brother were tragically killed in a fatal accident by a suspected drunk driver while biking on a New Jersey roadway, reported officials.
To mourn the loss of such a talented player, the US sports world announced a nationwide silence to honor the hockey star and his brother on Friday, August 30.
In an official social media post on Friday, Gaudreau’s team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, described the loss as “unimaginable tragedy.”
The victims’ uncle, in a family statement on Facebook, said, “Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers-in-law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends, but truly two amazing humans.”
As reported by CNN, the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, and Cincinnati Reds each held a moment of silence before their games on Friday.
“We are heartbroken for our friends at the Blue Jackets with the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. We send our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the NHL, and the entire Columbus Blue Jackets organization,” noted the Cincinnati Reds.
The Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball also observed a moment of silence before kicking off the game against the Atlanta Braves.