Prince William's moving gesture towards Harry at uncle's funeral garners praises

The Prince of Wales William and the Duke of Sussex Harry crossed paths in the UK on Wednesday at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellows.
Both Harry and William reportedly kept a “distance” and did not speak to each other, but, the 41-year-old is being praised for his kind gesture towards his younger brother despite duke’s brutal attacks at the royal family.
Speaking to the Mail, a royal source has sung praises of the father-of-three for “doing the right thing” as always.
“[Harry’s] appearance came as a surprise to most people, I think,” the insider told the publication.
They continued, “I couldn’t say what the ins and outs were, but what I can tell you is that Prince William is a decent guy.”
“He would understand that his brother wanted to be there and that [his invitation] would be a matter for the Spencer family,” added the source.
They further heaped praises on William, noting “I am sure he would have been warned beforehand and would have taken it in his stride. He is good at compartmentalizing things like that.”
“Don’t forget it was his [William’s] idea, despite everything that had happened, to ask Harry and Meghan to join himself and Catherine for that walkabout at Windsor after Queen Elizabeth died,” the royal informant revealed.
“He did that knowing what his brother had done and that he planned to bring out his book,” said the source, adding “But he will always do the right thing in the circumstances.”