Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss

Brooklyn Beckham's wife shared steamy post on her Instagram account

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Nicola Peltz turned heads as she flaunted her toned figure in a stylish crochet bikini while enjoying a sun-soaked day with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

The Lola actress posted some photos from the vacation to Instagram, and looked gorgeous in a yellow crochet bikini with pink floral accents, along with a miniskirt and a pink headband.

Nicola looked stunning with a glossy lip, a rosy blush, and a flutter of black mascara. Her hair was pulled back in the headband.


In a different picture, Brooklyn, 25, matched his wife's outfit of salmon pink swimming shorts and a black baseball cap.

Soon after she shared the post the fans turned to the comment section to shower love on their favourite couple.

One fan noted, “cuties lovebirds.”

Another wrote, “Beautiful pictures beautiful nature.”

The third fan shared the wish, “We hope to see you Nicola at US Open with Brooklyn in New York.”

The model took a break from social media after the tragic death of her pet Chihuahua, Nala, and these holiday photographs are the first that Nicola has shared in recent weeks.

