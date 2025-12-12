Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Royal

Taylor Swift shares how ex-Joe Alwyn’s co-star Influenced Eras Tour makeover

'Taylor Swift: The End of an Era' doco-series offered a behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking Eras Tour

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift credits Emma Stone for key inspiration behind Eras Tour
Taylor Swift credits Emma Stone for key inspiration behind Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has revealed that one of Joe Alwyn’s world-famous co-stars unexpectedly helped reshape the Eras Tour.

In her documentary, which was released on December 12, the Lover singer revealed that the dance-heavy Eras Tour was choreographed by a woman recommended to her by Emma Stone, who starred alongside Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn in The Favourite.

According to Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, Swift shared that she sought Stone’s advice while planning the tour.

“With choreography, I asked one of my friends, Emma Stone, who’s done a lot of work in dance in her films: ‘Who have you worked with that you would recommend for this?’ And she’s like: ‘There’s only one person that needs to be on your list, and it’s Mandy Moore,'” Swift said.

You Might Like:

To note, Moore choreographed the dance numbers in La La Land, the 2016 movie musical that earned Stone her first Academy Award for best actress.

Despite Swift and Alwyn ending their nearly seven-year relationship in 2023, she has remained close friends with Stone.

Stone has continued working with Alwyn, appearing with him in the 2024 film Kinds of Kindness.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking Eras Tour, the six-episode series is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

Princess Beatrice makes key move as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dramatically return

Princess Beatrice makes key move as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dramatically return
King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice despite special invitation

King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice despite special invitation
Queen Mary of Denmark reveals surprise campaign during 3-day visit to Kenya

Queen Mary of Denmark reveals surprise campaign during 3-day visit to Kenya
Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times

Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times
Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message
King Harald welcomes Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Palace for special meeting

King Harald welcomes Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Palace for special meeting
Princess Eugenie arrives at St.James Palace for Athena's Christening

Princess Eugenie arrives at St.James Palace for Athena's Christening
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting’ plan for Archie, Lilibet leaves Meghan 'off-guard'

Prince Harry's ‘upsetting’ plan for Archie, Lilibet leaves Meghan 'off-guard'
King Charles teases powerful video to discuss his emotional cancer journey

King Charles teases powerful video to discuss his emotional cancer journey

Kate Middleton shines with major achievement amid tough cancer remission

Kate Middleton shines with major achievement amid tough cancer remission
Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Latest News

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed