Taylor Swift has revealed that one of Joe Alwyn’s world-famous co-stars unexpectedly helped reshape the Eras Tour.
In her documentary, which was released on December 12, the Lover singer revealed that the dance-heavy Eras Tour was choreographed by a woman recommended to her by Emma Stone, who starred alongside Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn in The Favourite.
According to Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, Swift shared that she sought Stone’s advice while planning the tour.
“With choreography, I asked one of my friends, Emma Stone, who’s done a lot of work in dance in her films: ‘Who have you worked with that you would recommend for this?’ And she’s like: ‘There’s only one person that needs to be on your list, and it’s Mandy Moore,'” Swift said.
To note, Moore choreographed the dance numbers in La La Land, the 2016 movie musical that earned Stone her first Academy Award for best actress.
Despite Swift and Alwyn ending their nearly seven-year relationship in 2023, she has remained close friends with Stone.
Stone has continued working with Alwyn, appearing with him in the 2024 film Kinds of Kindness.
Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking Eras Tour, the six-episode series is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.