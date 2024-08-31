Queen Rania of Jordan radiates elegance on 54th birthday: See Photos

Queen Rania of Jordan marked her 54th birthday in style, radiating elegance just weeks after welcoming her first grandchild.
On the joyful occasion the Royal Hashemite Court shared a post on Instagram with its 1.7m followers of the King and Queen with the caption.
The post was accompanied by the caption, "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its warmest wishes to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on her birthday."
Rania looked effortlessly stunning in the Diane Von Furstenberg "Rob" dress in a shared photo alongside her husband King Abdullah,.
With a high collar, ethereal ruffles flowing down both sides of the skirt, and a tight waist with cut-out details on either side, the blue midi dress combined modern style with whimsical glamour.
Soon after the Royal Hashemite Court dropped the stunning photo of the couple, the royal fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the queen.
One fan wrote, “Happy birthday Your Majesty”
Another noted, “Happy new year to Mrs. Um Hussein, and I wish her a good and happy life.”
To note, Queen Rania recently became a grandmother for the first time this month.
Her son, Crown Prince Hussein, welcomed daughter Princess Iman with his wife, Crown Princess Rajwa.