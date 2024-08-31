Royal

Queen Rania of Jordan radiates elegance on 54th birthday: See Photos

The Royal Hashemite Court posted adorable pictures to pay tribute to Queen Rania

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Queen Rania of Jordan radiates elegance on 54th birthday: See Photos
Queen Rania of Jordan radiates elegance on 54th birthday: See Photos

Queen Rania of Jordan marked her 54th birthday in style, radiating elegance just weeks after welcoming her first grandchild.

On the joyful occasion the Royal Hashemite Court shared a post on Instagram with its 1.7m followers of the King and Queen with the caption.

The post was accompanied by the caption, "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its warmest wishes to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on her birthday."


Rania looked effortlessly stunning in the Diane Von Furstenberg "Rob" dress in a shared photo alongside her husband King Abdullah,.

With a high collar, ethereal ruffles flowing down both sides of the skirt, and a tight waist with cut-out details on either side, the blue midi dress combined modern style with whimsical glamour.

Soon after the Royal Hashemite Court dropped the stunning photo of the couple, the royal fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the queen.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday Your Majesty”

Another noted, “Happy new year to Mrs. Um Hussein, and I wish her a good and happy life.”

To note, Queen Rania recently became a grandmother for the first time this month.

Her son, Crown Prince Hussein, welcomed daughter Princess Iman with his wife, Crown Princess Rajwa.  

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Royal News

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking ‘regret’ over Princess Diana’s tragic death
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
King Charles struggles to cut naughty ribbon at inauguration
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Princess Diana’s 27 anniversary gets Charles Spencer’s warm tribute: ‘Forever young’
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Prince William's moving gesture towards Harry at uncle's funeral garners praises
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
King Charles celebrates historic moment in Scotland
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
King Charles pays huge tribute to Princess Diana on death anniversary
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Inside Prince William, Harry's first face-off after King Charles' coronation
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Queen Camilla backs author who slammed Meghan Markle as ‘unmaternal’
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED