Trending

Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in pipeline? Details Inside

'Jaanam Teri Kasam,' a sequel to the 2016 romantic drama 'Sanam Teri Kasam' is reportedly in the works

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in pipeline?: Details Inside
Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in pipeline?: Details Inside

A sequel to the 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam is reportedly in the pipeline, with directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru gearing up to tell a new story with a fresh cast.

According to a source close to the production, the makers have begun the casting process for the film.

"The makers want to make a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam. However, it is at a very nascent stage currently. They have only started the casting process of the film, so it is still in pre-production," the source told the Hindustan Times.

The original film, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, may not have performed well at the box office, but it received praise for its music and performances.

The insider further shared, "It will feature a new cast; the makers didn't want to repeat the actors. The auditions are going on for the main leads currently, and they will look at the supporting cast afterwards."

"The sequel has been titled Jaanam Teri Kasam," they further revealed.

The source reveals that the makers are looking for a female lead who can sing and has a youthful vibe, with a specific age range of 18-20 years old.

"Jaanam Teri Kasam will be a musical. The film's story will have a vibe similar to Aashiqui 2," the insider concluded.

To note, the news of Sanam Teri Kasam's sequel is yet to be confirmed by the directors or the production house.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Trending News

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Hania Aamir wraps up Bali vacation with goodbye post
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Rajkummar Rao unveils striking new poster of film 'Maalik'
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Alia Bhatt shares picture from 'Alpha' sets with co-star Sharvari Wagh
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Kareena Kapoor posts sassy mirror selfie from her day out
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Amal turns 5: Aiman Khan wishes her first born in special way
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Maya Ali caps off her Glasgow vacation in style
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Muneeb Butt rings in daughter Amal’s birthday with sweetest wish ever
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Kartik Aaryan drops HUGE hint for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, trailer release
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Will Smith follows Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, fans wants collab!
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Sonam Kapoor redefines airport chic in red maxi skirt: Watch