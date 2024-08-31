Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in pipeline?: Details Inside

A sequel to the 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam is reportedly in the pipeline, with directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru gearing up to tell a new story with a fresh cast.
According to a source close to the production, the makers have begun the casting process for the film.
"The makers want to make a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam. However, it is at a very nascent stage currently. They have only started the casting process of the film, so it is still in pre-production," the source told the Hindustan Times.
The original film, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, may not have performed well at the box office, but it received praise for its music and performances.
The insider further shared, "It will feature a new cast; the makers didn't want to repeat the actors. The auditions are going on for the main leads currently, and they will look at the supporting cast afterwards."
"The sequel has been titled Jaanam Teri Kasam," they further revealed.
The source reveals that the makers are looking for a female lead who can sing and has a youthful vibe, with a specific age range of 18-20 years old.
"Jaanam Teri Kasam will be a musical. The film's story will have a vibe similar to Aashiqui 2," the insider concluded.
To note, the news of Sanam Teri Kasam's sequel is yet to be confirmed by the directors or the production house.