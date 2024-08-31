Princess Diana’s 27 anniversary gets Charles Spencer’s warm tribute: ‘Forever young’

Princess Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, is remembering his little sister on her 27th death anniversary!
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, August 31, the 9th Earl Spencer shared some old photos along with an emotional tribute to his late sister, who lost her life in a fatal car crash 27 years ago on the same day.
“27 years, and feels like yesterday Princess Diana will be forever young. Forever beautiful,” he captioned the post.
Spencer continued to write, “Gone way to soon. I am 3 years younger than her and she is such an icon in my memory and life.”
Taking about the late princess’ legacy, he penned, “Her legacy will live forever.”
The image featured several photographs and newspaper clippings related to Princess Diana, including a piece on her christening and a photo of her playing outside as a young girl.
After the princess’ death, Spencer told PEOPLE in a 2017 interview that, “You always think, God, I wish I could’ve protected her. It was just... it was devastating. I always felt... intensely protective towards her,” as he expressed his wonder if he could have done more in order to save his beloved sister