Royal Family teases Christmas decoration ahead of reunion

The Royal Family of Denmark has teased preparation behind Christmas celebration.
On Monday, December 1, the Palace posted a clip of the royals decorating the Christmas tree on Instagram.
The caption alongside the reel read, “The Royal Family decorated this year's Christmas tree this weekend.”
In another post, the Royal Family wrote, "Christmas is coming - and here are the royal family's Christmas plans announced. Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg will provide the setting for the Royal Family’s Christmas. Their Majesties the King and Queen and their four children will, together with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe, celebrate Christmas at Amalienborg.”
As per announcement, "The Royal Family will attend Christmas Eve service at the Church of Our Lady on 24 December at 4:30 p.m., and on 25 December the Royal Family will attend Christmas Day mass at the Church of Our Lady at 10:00 a.m."
Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Queen Mary and Frederik can be seen decorating the tree with ornaments, lights, tree topper and garlands.
Moreover, the Danish monarch will ring in the new year with his traditional New Year's Address on the last evening of the year, speaking to the nation from Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg at 6:00 p.m.