King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima arrive in Suriname for three-day state visit

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands have arrived in Suriname to begin a three-day state visit, marking a significant moment in diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The Royal Family of Netherland took the Instagram account on Sunday to share the exclusive glimpses of the monarch touched down in Suriname, South America.
The snapshot was shared along with the caption, “The royal couple has landed. Tomorrow, at the invitation of president Simons, the three-day state visit to Suriname begins.”
As per the palace, “Why go to Suriname? Because of the warm ties between our communities and the good bilateral relations. With a view to the shared past, the visit focuses on our cooperation, exchange and future partnerships in different areas.”
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will conclude their visit to Suriname from December 1 to December 3, 2025.
Soon after the palace shared the post, the royal fans flocked to the comment section to express love for the royal couple.
One remarked, “looking forward to your beautiful images and Reports.”
Another noted, “Am happy with arrival of the King and Queen. Respect,”
Earlier this year, the royals completed a working visit to the United States and a state visit to the Czech Republic.