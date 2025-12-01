Royal

Buckingham Palace offers insight into Queen Camilla's emotional visit

Royal Family shares major update on Queen Camilla's poignant Royal engagement

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Buckingham Palace offers insight into Queen Camillas emotional visit
Buckingham Palace offers insight into Queen Camilla's emotional visit 

King Charles' office has offered a peek into Queen Camilla's latest Royal engagement.

As part of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign, Her Majesty met the representatives of Surrey’s Focus Group on Domestic Abuse to learn about their efforts for the support of the survivors across the county.

Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a series of photos of the Queen with a caption that read, "Her Majesty spoke to volunteers, staff and clients from East Surrey Domestic Abuse Services, I Choose Freedom and Your Sanctuary."

It further highlighted that the charity "provides vital refuge accommodation, outreach services and specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic abuse."

"The Focus Group was established in 2019 to raise awareness of domestic abuse, support victims and survivors, and bring together charities, police, local authorities and the courts to improve outcomes for those affected," it concluded.

This update comes just a day after the teaser of King Charles' wife's ITV documentary, Behind Closed Doors was shared with a meaningful description.

"This ITV documentary, ‘Behind Closed Doors’, follows The Queen as she visits charities and organisations dedicated to ending domestic violence and helping those affected to rebuild their lives," read the caption.

"Domestic abuse affects millions of people across the UK. If you or someone you know needs support, help is available through the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247," it added.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles to release Christmas heirlooms for historic auction

King Charles to release Christmas heirlooms for historic auction
King Charles III set to auction Christmas treasures tied to beloved Palace traditions

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima arrive in Suriname for three-day state visit

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima arrive in Suriname for three-day state visit
The Monarch of Netherland will conclude their visit to Suriname from December 1 to December 3, 2025

Royal Family teases Christmas decoration ahead of reunion

Royal Family teases Christmas decoration ahead of reunion
Royal Family shares heartwarming message ahead of Christmas celebration

Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns

Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to giv up 'his passport’ as fears of a ‘flight risk’ surge

Prince William reflects on big ‘opportunity’ amid Prince Harry reunion rumours

Prince William reflects on big ‘opportunity’ amid Prince Harry reunion rumours
Prince William set to represent Wales at Newport Investment Summit

Duke of Kent’s grandson makes rare appearance ahead of Kate’s Christmas nod

Duke of Kent’s grandson makes rare appearance ahead of Kate’s Christmas nod
The Duke of Kent grandson, Albert Windsor stepped out for glamorous outing in Paris

Princess Kate, Prince William kids score special invite ahead of Christmas

Princess Kate, Prince William kids score special invite ahead of Christmas
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis got special invitation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor publicly criticized amid public pressure

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor publicly criticized amid public pressure
The disgraced Royal member was stripped down from his remaining titles in October this year

King Charles announces another lavish product before royal family reunion

King Charles announces another lavish product before royal family reunion
King Charles III set to reunite with Prince William, Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie for Christmas celebration

Kate Middleton to honor late Royal member in annual Christmas celebrations

Kate Middleton to honor late Royal member in annual Christmas celebrations
The Princess of Wales will host her fifth annual Christmas carol service in December this year

Prince William drops cryptic video message amid Prince Harry’s lawsuit drama

Prince William drops cryptic video message amid Prince Harry’s lawsuit drama
Prince Harry set to appear in High Court next year for lawsuit hearing against Daily Mail

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reunite in style after high-profile tours

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reunite in style after high-profile tours
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh make joint appearance amidst their busy schedules