Buckingham Palace offers insight into Queen Camilla's emotional visit 

King Charles' office has offered a peek into Queen Camilla's latest Royal engagement.
As part of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign, Her Majesty met the representatives of Surrey’s Focus Group on Domestic Abuse to learn about their efforts for the support of the survivors across the county.
Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a series of photos of the Queen with a caption that read, "Her Majesty spoke to volunteers, staff and clients from East Surrey Domestic Abuse Services, I Choose Freedom and Your Sanctuary."
It further highlighted that the charity "provides vital refuge accommodation, outreach services and specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic abuse."
"The Focus Group was established in 2019 to raise awareness of domestic abuse, support victims and survivors, and bring together charities, police, local authorities and the courts to improve outcomes for those affected," it concluded.
This update comes just a day after the teaser of King Charles' wife's ITV documentary, Behind Closed Doors was shared with a meaningful description.
"This ITV documentary, ‘Behind Closed Doors’, follows The Queen as she visits charities and organisations dedicated to ending domestic violence and helping those affected to rebuild their lives," read the caption.
"Domestic abuse affects millions of people across the UK. If you or someone you know needs support, help is available through the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247," it added.