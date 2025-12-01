Royal

Prince Harry sends special letter to UK just days before Kate Middleton’s event

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Prince Harry has penned an emotional letter to the UK as Royal Family inches closer for Christmas reunion in Sandringham.

The Duke of Sussex's UK charity WellChild has released an annual report for the year 2025 to reflect on charity's goals and achievements, with a special letter from their Patron. 

The estranged brother of Prince William in his letter noted, "Each year, as Patron of WellChild, I'm humbled by the extraordinary spirit of the WellChild community. While the challenges facing families caring for children with complex medical needs have not lessened, the strength and resilience of those families, and the charity that supports them, remain steadfast."

He continued, "In the face of immense pressure on health and social care services, WellChild continues to provide a lifeline: advocating, innovating, and ensuring that seriously ill children can be safely cared for at home and in their communities, wherever possible." 

"One of the greatest privileges of my role is meeting the remarkable winners of the WellChild Awards," Harry added. 

He continued, "In 2024 it was my great pleasure to join the celebrations in person once again; a moment in my calendar that never fails to bring me so much enjoyment hearing the stories of these children, their families, and the professionals who support them is a reminder of what matters most: community, connection, and compassion."

" I am especially proud of the continued growth of WellChild's Family Tree peer-to-peer support network. It is heartening to see more families joining this vital community, which now stretches right across the UK," the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet added. 

To everyone who has played a part in making this possible - the brilliant staff, the board of Trustees, the WellChild Nurses, the supporters, the volunteers, the families - thank you! Your part in our story changes lives every day, and I am honoured to stand beside you in this mission.

