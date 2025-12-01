King Charles to release Christmas heirlooms for historic auction

King Charles is set to auction twenty-five Christmas heirlooms made specially from Sandringham House curtains.
As per GB News, the British monarch will kick off King's Foundation's 12 Days of Christmas auction on Monday, December 1.
The starting prices for bidders to secure a royal history piece starts from £250 per stocking.
The Norfolk estate has been given a festive makeover, with old curtains transformed into vibrant decorations thanks to this wonderful charitable initiative.
Twenty-four stockings are up for auction, with all proceeds going to the foundation, and a special twenty-fifth stocking has been set aside as a special Christmas gift for His Majesty.
Sarah McClymont, lead tutor for the King's Foundation's Future Textiles initiative, shared, "This was such an exciting project for the Sewing Bee to work on. Being given the opportunity to work with such historically significant fabric was a real honour for them and they are so proud of how the stockings turned out."
She added, "The King's Foundation's commitment to craftsmanship, responsible design, and sustainable fashion and textiles. We hope that whoever is lucky enough to win one of the stockings at auction will pass it down as a family heirloom to be treasured for decades to come."
The auction, which starts off from December 1, will end on December 12.