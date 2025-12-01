Prince William reflects on big ‘opportunity’ amid Prince Harry reunion rumours

Prince William is reportedly reflecting on the major opportunity amid speculations about Prince Harry reunion.
The estranged brothers, who have not spoken since the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, will seemingly reunite at LA SoFi Stadium to cheer on England at the USA World Cup.
However, ahead of sporting event the Prince of Wales is set to attend the Wales investment summit, which is hosted by the Welsh Government.
As per itvX news, he will mention in the speech, “I believe that we have reached a significant moment for Welsh investment. An opportunity defined not by the challenges we collectively face, but by extraordinary possibility. One of Wales’s greatest strengths is the way industry, academia and government work together.”
William will share, “Not in isolation, but as part of a single, connected community. It is collaboration at its very best. Practical, purposeful and grounded in trust. Wales is a place where cutting-edge technology, research, innovation and a skilled workforce come together in a single, coherent ecosystem across many different industries.
As per media outlet, the prince will tell delegates, “It is my honour to play my part in championing the dynamic nation Wales is today as we look to the future.”
The summit is set to held at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport.
More than 250 companies are expected to attend the event, with 150 of these new to Wales.