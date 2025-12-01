Royal

King Felipe delivers prestigious honor to well-deserving Royal recipient

The Spanish Royal Family drops brief message on behalf of His Majesty after the noble awards ceremony

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Felipe delivers prestigious honor to well-deserving Royal recipient
King Felipe delivers prestigious honor to well-deserving Royal recipient 

King Felipe of Spain has delivered a prestigious honor to the well-deserving Royal recipient in a meaningful ceremony.

On Monday, December 1, the Spanish Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share the key update on His Majesty’s honorable engagement.

"The King has delivered this morning, at the Royal Palace of El Pardo, the ninth edition of the Kingdom of Spain Award to the Business Trajectory to Maria Teresa Rodriguez, honorary president of Gullón Cookies," King Frederik’s office stated in the caption.

They continued, "This award, convened annually by the Circle of Entrepreneurs, the Cercle d’Economia and the Circle of Basque Entrepreneurs, has been awarded to Maria Teresa Rodriguez for 'her contribution to the economic and social development of Spain over several decades of effort and work', as estimated by the jury."

In his spectacular speech, the 57-year-old Spanish monarch has emphasized the importance of the award that "recognises Maria Teresa" but also, to a great extent, is a tribute to all the people who, from the company, contribute every day to promoting Spain’s competitiveness and growth.

For the unversed, Maria Teresa Rodriguez is the president of honor of the biscuit company Galletas Gullón and received the award, which was presented by King Felipe VI.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry sends special letter to UK just days before Kate Middleton’s event

Prince Harry sends special letter to UK just days before Kate Middleton’s event
Prince Harry releases special letter for UK as Royal Family Christmas nears

Prince William drops powerful message in his keynote speech at noble event

Prince William drops powerful message in his keynote speech at noble event
The Prince of Wales attends a meaningful event ahead of busy Royal engagements

Buckingham Palace offers insight into Queen Camilla's emotional visit

Buckingham Palace offers insight into Queen Camilla's emotional visit
Royal Family shares major update on Queen Camilla's poignant Royal engagement

King Charles to release Christmas heirlooms for historic auction

King Charles to release Christmas heirlooms for historic auction
King Charles III set to auction Christmas treasures tied to beloved Palace traditions

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima arrive in Suriname for three-day state visit

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima arrive in Suriname for three-day state visit
The Monarch of Netherland will conclude their visit to Suriname from December 1 to December 3, 2025

Royal Family teases Christmas decoration ahead of reunion

Royal Family teases Christmas decoration ahead of reunion
Royal Family shares heartwarming message ahead of Christmas celebration

Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns

Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to giv up 'his passport’ as fears of a ‘flight risk’ surge

Prince William reflects on big ‘opportunity’ amid Prince Harry reunion rumours

Prince William reflects on big ‘opportunity’ amid Prince Harry reunion rumours
Prince William set to represent Wales at Newport Investment Summit

Duke of Kent’s grandson makes rare appearance ahead of Kate’s Christmas nod

Duke of Kent’s grandson makes rare appearance ahead of Kate’s Christmas nod
The Duke of Kent grandson, Albert Windsor stepped out for glamorous outing in Paris

Princess Kate, Prince William kids score special invite ahead of Christmas

Princess Kate, Prince William kids score special invite ahead of Christmas
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis got special invitation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor publicly criticized amid public pressure

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor publicly criticized amid public pressure
The disgraced Royal member was stripped down from his remaining titles in October this year

King Charles announces another lavish product before royal family reunion

King Charles announces another lavish product before royal family reunion
King Charles III set to reunite with Prince William, Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie for Christmas celebration