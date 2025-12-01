King Felipe delivers prestigious honor to well-deserving Royal recipient 

King Felipe of Spain has delivered a prestigious honor to the well-deserving Royal recipient in a meaningful ceremony.
On Monday, December 1, the Spanish Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share the key update on His Majesty’s honorable engagement.
"The King has delivered this morning, at the Royal Palace of El Pardo, the ninth edition of the Kingdom of Spain Award to the Business Trajectory to Maria Teresa Rodriguez, honorary president of Gullón Cookies," King Frederik’s office stated in the caption.
They continued, "This award, convened annually by the Circle of Entrepreneurs, the Cercle d’Economia and the Circle of Basque Entrepreneurs, has been awarded to Maria Teresa Rodriguez for 'her contribution to the economic and social development of Spain over several decades of effort and work', as estimated by the jury."
In his spectacular speech, the 57-year-old Spanish monarch has emphasized the importance of the award that "recognises Maria Teresa" but also, to a great extent, is a tribute to all the people who, from the company, contribute every day to promoting Spain’s competitiveness and growth.
For the unversed, Maria Teresa Rodriguez is the president of honor of the biscuit company Galletas Gullón and received the award, which was presented by King Felipe VI.