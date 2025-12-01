Royal

Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to giv up 'his passport’ as fears of a ‘flight risk’ surge

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns
Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has landed in hot water over growing concerns of his escape.

As scrutiny intensifies over the former duke’s strong ties to Jeffrey Epstein, rumour mills are churning he might leave the country to avoid drama.

A source told Radar Online, What's emerging suggests Andrew's involvement with Epstein went far beyond what he has acknowledged. There's real worry that, if the pressure increases, he could try to get out of the country and disappear, and many feel he needs to surrender his passport to police now.”

The insider added, "Andrew now needs to be viewed as a potential flight risk. Advisers around him know that scrutiny on his links to Epstein is only going to intensify, and there are fears he could quietly move abroad if safeguards are not put in place."

Andrew, who was stripped of all his royal titles and official role after a civil settlement with Epstein sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, has put royal family under huge political and legal pressure.

“If there's any intention to hold him to account, his freedom to travel has to be limited,” the tipster noted.

The tabloids have also reported that the disgraced royal has been asked to hand over his travel documents follows the release of internal emails from Epstein's estate.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William reflects on big ‘opportunity’ amid Prince Harry reunion rumours

Prince William reflects on big ‘opportunity’ amid Prince Harry reunion rumours
Prince William set to represent Wales at Newport Investment Summit

Duke of Kent’s grandson makes rare appearance ahead of Kate’s Christmas nod

Duke of Kent’s grandson makes rare appearance ahead of Kate’s Christmas nod
The Duke of Kent grandson, Albert Windsor stepped out for glamorous outing in Paris

Princess Kate, Prince William kids score special invite ahead of Christmas

Princess Kate, Prince William kids score special invite ahead of Christmas
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis got special invitation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor publicly criticized amid public pressure

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor publicly criticized amid public pressure
The disgraced Royal member was stripped down from his remaining titles in October this year

King Charles announces another lavish product before royal family reunion

King Charles announces another lavish product before royal family reunion
King Charles III set to reunite with Prince William, Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie for Christmas celebration

Kate Middleton to honor late Royal member in annual Christmas celebrations

Kate Middleton to honor late Royal member in annual Christmas celebrations
The Princess of Wales will host her fifth annual Christmas carol service in December this year

Prince William drops cryptic video message amid Prince Harry’s lawsuit drama

Prince William drops cryptic video message amid Prince Harry’s lawsuit drama
Prince Harry set to appear in High Court next year for lawsuit hearing against Daily Mail

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reunite in style after high-profile tours

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reunite in style after high-profile tours
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh make joint appearance amidst their busy schedules

Queen Camilla issues emotional plea against key issue in new documentary

Queen Camilla issues emotional plea against key issue in new documentary
The British Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's new documentary's trailer on Instagram

Queen Mary, King Frederik light Advent Sunday candles with love and warmth

Queen Mary, King Frederik light Advent Sunday candles with love and warmth
The Danish Royal Family shares a heartwarming photo of King Frederik X and Queen Mary lovingly marking the First Advent

King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death

King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death
Sir Tom Stoppard died 'peacefully' at his home in Dorset 'surrounded by his family' at age 88

Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations

Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations
The Royal Family invites public to join the glittery celebrations at Castle Church for the new Church Year