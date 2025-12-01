Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has landed in hot water over growing concerns of his escape.
As scrutiny intensifies over the former duke’s strong ties to Jeffrey Epstein, rumour mills are churning he might leave the country to avoid drama.
A source told Radar Online, What's emerging suggests Andrew's involvement with Epstein went far beyond what he has acknowledged. There's real worry that, if the pressure increases, he could try to get out of the country and disappear, and many feel he needs to surrender his passport to police now.”
The insider added, "Andrew now needs to be viewed as a potential flight risk. Advisers around him know that scrutiny on his links to Epstein is only going to intensify, and there are fears he could quietly move abroad if safeguards are not put in place."
Andrew, who was stripped of all his royal titles and official role after a civil settlement with Epstein sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, has put royal family under huge political and legal pressure.
“If there's any intention to hold him to account, his freedom to travel has to be limited,” the tipster noted.
The tabloids have also reported that the disgraced royal has been asked to hand over his travel documents follows the release of internal emails from Epstein's estate.