Prince William shares important update as Harry's reunion rumors swirl 

Prince William has shared an important update as speculation about a reunion with Prince Harry increases.
After attending the Wales Investment Summit in Newport in South Wales, the next heir to the British throne turned to his Instagram handle to share the exclusive glimpses of his new engagement.
"Attending the Welsh Investment Summit and visiting KLA’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in Newport. The Summit hosts delegates from nearly 30 different countries, representing sectors from energy to clean energy to creative industries," the Prince of Wales noted.
During the event, the next heir to the British throne was not accompanied by his life partner, Kate Middleton, as she had been preparing herself to host the fifth Christmas event on December 5.
This update comes after a report suggested that Prince William is set for a public face-off with his estranged brother, Prince Harry.
According to The Sun’s latest findings, the Royal siblings will reunite at the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America.
An insider revealed to the outlet that "interactions between security services and UK/US intelligence teams are in progress," while the future King has instructed to prepare for what the trip would entail.
It is expected that Harry will be going to the LA SoFi Stadium, which will be hosting eight World Cup games.
Despite these ongoing speculations, neither Prince William's representatives nor Prince Harry's team have responded to these reports.