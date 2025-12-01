King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heart-wrenching message ahead of intense week 

Royal

The British Royal Family drops message on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Buckingham Palace has shared the heart-wrenching message just before a hectic week.

On Monday, December 1, the British Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to express their profound sadness over the tragic storms that hit the South and Southeast Asia recently.

Their Majesties’ office began the statement on behalf of the Royal couple, stating, "My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn of the devastation caused by the terrible storms across South and Southeast Asia. We can only begin to imagine the scale of destruction and the anguish faced by all those whose lives and livelihoods have been so profoundly affected."

"We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the many whose homes have been destroyed and to all who are awaiting news of loved ones missing," they noted.

They continued, "As the recovery effort continues, we hold in special regard the extraordinarily brave emergency responders and all those providing vital assistance in these difficult days."

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their message by extending their strength and solace to the affected ones.

This message comes a day before the entire British Royal Family is set to host the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, for a state visit at Windsor Castle. 

