Royal

Prince William drops powerful message in his keynote speech at noble event

The Prince of Wales attends a meaningful event ahead of busy Royal engagements

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince William drops powerful message in his keynote speech at noble event
Prince William drops powerful message in his keynote speech at noble event 

Prince William has attended a meaningful ceremony a few days before hosting a world key leader for a high-profile state visit. 

On Monday, December 1, the Prince of Wales made a lavish appearance at the Wales Investment Summit in Newport, South Wales, without his wife, Kate Middleton, where he delivered a powerful speech. 

The next heir to the British throne highlighted environmental factors and how companies promote growth alongside decarbonization, environmentally-conscious jobs and the green technology sector. 

With Britain's internationally-significant technology manufacturing sector a key element of the day, the Prince of Wales' role as a global statesman was underlined as he met business leaders from around the world. 

The 43-year-old British Royal Family member started his morning on Monday at the recently opened facility of international semiconductor company KLA, which is based in California. 

This update of Prince William comes before he kicks off a busy week alongside his wife, as he will help host the German president and his wife for their state visit on December 3.

Later, on Friday, December 5, Princess Kate Middleton is hosting her fifth annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

In past years, William and the couple's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — have attended, along with many other members of the royal family, to support Kate.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry sends special letter to UK just days before Kate Middleton’s event

Prince Harry sends special letter to UK just days before Kate Middleton’s event
Prince Harry releases special letter for UK as Royal Family Christmas nears

King Felipe delivers prestigious honor to well-deserving Royal recipient

King Felipe delivers prestigious honor to well-deserving Royal recipient
The Spanish Royal Family drops brief message on behalf of His Majesty after the noble awards ceremony

Buckingham Palace offers insight into Queen Camilla's emotional visit

Buckingham Palace offers insight into Queen Camilla's emotional visit
Royal Family shares major update on Queen Camilla's poignant Royal engagement

King Charles to release Christmas heirlooms for historic auction

King Charles to release Christmas heirlooms for historic auction
King Charles III set to auction Christmas treasures tied to beloved Palace traditions

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima arrive in Suriname for three-day state visit

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima arrive in Suriname for three-day state visit
The Monarch of Netherland will conclude their visit to Suriname from December 1 to December 3, 2025

Royal Family teases Christmas decoration ahead of reunion

Royal Family teases Christmas decoration ahead of reunion
Royal Family shares heartwarming message ahead of Christmas celebration

Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns

Andrew under fire to ‘surrender his passport’ over ‘flight risk’ concerns
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to giv up 'his passport’ as fears of a ‘flight risk’ surge

Prince William reflects on big ‘opportunity’ amid Prince Harry reunion rumours

Prince William reflects on big ‘opportunity’ amid Prince Harry reunion rumours
Prince William set to represent Wales at Newport Investment Summit

Duke of Kent’s grandson makes rare appearance ahead of Kate’s Christmas nod

Duke of Kent’s grandson makes rare appearance ahead of Kate’s Christmas nod
The Duke of Kent grandson, Albert Windsor stepped out for glamorous outing in Paris

Princess Kate, Prince William kids score special invite ahead of Christmas

Princess Kate, Prince William kids score special invite ahead of Christmas
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis got special invitation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor publicly criticized amid public pressure

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor publicly criticized amid public pressure
The disgraced Royal member was stripped down from his remaining titles in October this year

King Charles announces another lavish product before royal family reunion

King Charles announces another lavish product before royal family reunion
King Charles III set to reunite with Prince William, Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie for Christmas celebration