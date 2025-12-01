Prince William drops powerful message in his keynote speech at noble event 

Prince William has attended a meaningful ceremony a few days before hosting a world key leader for a high-profile state visit.
On Monday, December 1, the Prince of Wales made a lavish appearance at the Wales Investment Summit in Newport, South Wales, without his wife, Kate Middleton, where he delivered a powerful speech.
The next heir to the British throne highlighted environmental factors and how companies promote growth alongside decarbonization, environmentally-conscious jobs and the green technology sector.
With Britain's internationally-significant technology manufacturing sector a key element of the day, the Prince of Wales' role as a global statesman was underlined as he met business leaders from around the world.
The 43-year-old British Royal Family member started his morning on Monday at the recently opened facility of international semiconductor company KLA, which is based in California.
This update of Prince William comes before he kicks off a busy week alongside his wife, as he will help host the German president and his wife for their state visit on December 3.
Later, on Friday, December 5, Princess Kate Middleton is hosting her fifth annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
In past years, William and the couple's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — have attended, along with many other members of the royal family, to support Kate.