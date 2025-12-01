King Charles finally removes Andrew's last two honours in official announcement

King Charles has finally removed his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's last two Royal honours.
In a shocking turn of events, the 77-year-old monarch has officially announced that Andrew is being erased from the remaining two, and oldest Royal honours.
According to the Gazette entry published on Monday, December 1, the King had ordered that the former Prince name be removed from the registers of the Order of the Garter and the Royal Victorian Order.
The Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood - which administers state honors in the U.K., published the message which read, "THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."
"THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, dated 19 February 2011, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," it concluded.
This entry in the Gazette came exactly a month after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had launched the process to remove Andrew's all royal style, titles and honors.
The former Duke of York lost his titles in the wake of his renewed scrutiny into his ties with the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Esptein.