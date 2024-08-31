Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's quest for sympathy falls flat due to 'oversaturation'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markles Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Royal commentator Gareth Russell has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent string of foreign visits, including their latest trip to Colombia, may be a calculated effort to rebrand themselves as philanthropists.

According to Russell, the couple's non-stop media coverage in recent years has led to "oversaturation" and a public perception that they are more focused on criticizing the Royal Family than doing good.

“There was really a point at which they were everywhere you looked; there was a Netflix special, there was a book, there were sit-down interviews,” he told the GB News.

Russell continued, “Also, many people felt uncomfortable at the timing of the release of the Oprah Winfrey interview when the Duke of Edinburgh was unwell, or the release of Spare in which details of private conversations held in the immediate aftermath of family funerals were included.”

“So people reached a point at which there was almost oversaturation with the Sussexes,” he added.

The commentator also suggested that the couple's constant criticisms of the Royal Family and the press have become tired and uninteresting, leading to a decline in public sympathy.

Russell further suggested that the couple's recent tours are part of an effort to shift their focus towards more philanthropic work, in an attempt to revamp their public image.

“The tours that they're now undertaking are part of a policy of trying to look more philanthropic and trying to focus more on external matters," he concluded.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Royal News

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking ‘regret’ over Princess Diana’s tragic death
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
King Charles struggles to cut naughty ribbon at inauguration
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Princess Diana’s 27 anniversary gets Charles Spencer’s warm tribute: ‘Forever young’
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Queen Rania of Jordan radiates elegance on 54th birthday: See Photos
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Prince William's moving gesture towards Harry at uncle's funeral garners praises
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
King Charles celebrates historic moment in Scotland
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
King Charles pays huge tribute to Princess Diana on death anniversary
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Inside Prince William, Harry's first face-off after King Charles' coronation
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Queen Camilla backs author who slammed Meghan Markle as ‘unmaternal’
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED