Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Royal commentator Gareth Russell has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent string of foreign visits, including their latest trip to Colombia, may be a calculated effort to rebrand themselves as philanthropists.
According to Russell, the couple's non-stop media coverage in recent years has led to "oversaturation" and a public perception that they are more focused on criticizing the Royal Family than doing good.
“There was really a point at which they were everywhere you looked; there was a Netflix special, there was a book, there were sit-down interviews,” he told the GB News.
Russell continued, “Also, many people felt uncomfortable at the timing of the release of the Oprah Winfrey interview when the Duke of Edinburgh was unwell, or the release of Spare in which details of private conversations held in the immediate aftermath of family funerals were included.”
“So people reached a point at which there was almost oversaturation with the Sussexes,” he added.
The commentator also suggested that the couple's constant criticisms of the Royal Family and the press have become tired and uninteresting, leading to a decline in public sympathy.
Russell further suggested that the couple's recent tours are part of an effort to shift their focus towards more philanthropic work, in an attempt to revamp their public image.
“The tours that they're now undertaking are part of a policy of trying to look more philanthropic and trying to focus more on external matters," he concluded.