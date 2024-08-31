Selena Gomez gets BIG surprise as Benny Blanco engagement rumors swirl

Selena Gomez is bracing for a breathtaking surprise as Benny Blanco engagement whispers return!
The singer, 32, received a jaw-dropping wax figure tribute from the iconic museum Madame Tussauds on Tuesday, August 27, as the speculations of engagement with beau Blanco ignites.
“What a ‘Rare Beauty’ she is indeed. The newest Selena Gomez figure is now at Madame Tussauds New York,” captioned the wax museum’s social media team.
Expressing their thrill to the flawless wax statue, the netizens heaped hearty praises of the museum via their exciting comments.
“Finally a Selena Gomez statue that looks like Selena Gomez!” wrote one, while the other commented, “Okayyy you guys ate with this one. it really does look like Queen Selena.”
Appreciating in a unique way, the third fan penned, “She can’t fool us she’s just standing still y’all.”
Meanwhile, the fourth said, “We love her like a love song, baby,” referencing Gomez’s Love You Like a Love Song.
Highly impressed by the figure, one more fan expressed, “I literally thought this was Selena Gomez. I was like ‘why is she just staring at the camera like that?’”
On the personal front, the Only Murders in the Building actress was recently spotted wearing a gold ring, igniting the engagement rumors with Bad Decisions singer.
However, there’s no confirmed update from both the singers’ reps.