Entertainment

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Fatman Scoop passed away on August, 30, after collapsing on stage during a concert in Hamden

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
 Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Renowned rapper and hype man Fatman Scoop passed away on Friday night after collapsing on stage during a concert in Hamden, Connecticut at the age of 53.

The three times Grammy winner, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, was performing at the Green and Gold Party summer concert in Hamden when he suffered a medical emergency.

Despite attempts to perform life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The news of his passing was confirmed by confirmed by his tour manager, Bryan "DJ Pure Cold" Michael, on social media.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client, Fatman Scoop, at the age of 53. Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe,” he wrote.

The statement continued, “His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music.”

“Fatman Scoop’s vibrant spirit, boundless enthusiasm, and passion for music will always remain in our hearts,” Michael added.

Fatman Scoop was known for his high-energy performances and collaborations with top musicians, including Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Ciara, and Chingy.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Entertainment News

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Selena Gomez gets BIG surprise as Benny Blanco engagement rumors swirl
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Katie Price fears dying from too many plastic surgeries
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Brooke Sheild’s daughter fights THIS health battle for years
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev’s marriage uncovers surprising revelation
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Drew Barrymore's troubling karma leads to SHOCKING desires
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Taylor Swift finds new hobby inspired by beau Travis Kelce
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after son Jack Blue Bieber's birth
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Nicole Kidman steamy ‘Babygirl’ performance earns 6.5-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton to reprise role in 'One Tree Hill' reboot
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Justin Bieber faces bizarre issue after first baby with Hailey: 'honestly I'm sick'