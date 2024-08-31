 Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Renowned rapper and hype man Fatman Scoop passed away on Friday night after collapsing on stage during a concert in Hamden, Connecticut at the age of 53.
The three times Grammy winner, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, was performing at the Green and Gold Party summer concert in Hamden when he suffered a medical emergency.
Despite attempts to perform life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The news of his passing was confirmed by confirmed by his tour manager, Bryan "DJ Pure Cold" Michael, on social media.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client, Fatman Scoop, at the age of 53. Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe,” he wrote.
The statement continued, “His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music.”
“Fatman Scoop’s vibrant spirit, boundless enthusiasm, and passion for music will always remain in our hearts,” Michael added.
Fatman Scoop was known for his high-energy performances and collaborations with top musicians, including Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Ciara, and Chingy.