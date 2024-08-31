Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are soon going to welcome their little one into the world!
The Pathaan actress shared the news of her pregnancy in February 2024, which led the netizens to speculate that the delivery might be due in September 2024.
With the expected month being right around the corner, the rumors have resurfaced, stirring quite a buzz among fans.
Announcing the due date and answering to the speculations, a source revealed to News 18 Showsha that, ”If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work.”
It was also reported that the iconic Om Shanti Om actress is planning to be back on set in 2025, as she wants to dedicate the whole her time to the newborn.
Making a major announcement of the return of Kalki, the insider reported, “Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel to Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.”
Deepika Padukone tied the knot to actor Ranveer Singh in 2018.