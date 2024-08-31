Sajal Aly to star as TikTok sensation in upcoming drama serial

Trending

  by Web Desk
  August 31, 2024
Renowned Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is set to take on a new role as a TikTok star in an upcoming drama serial directed by Saifee Hassan.

The script, written by Mustafa Afridi, promises a gripping story that explores the world of social media fame.

While the male lead is yet to be cast, sources reveal that the character will have ties to a mob, adding an element of intrigue to the plot.

This new project comes on the heels of Sajal's current success in the drama serial Zard Bapton Ka Ban (ZPKB), a Kashf Foundation initiative airing on Hum TV Network.

ZPKB boasts a star-studded cast, including Hamza Sohail, Samiya Mumtaz, Rehan Sheikh, and Adnan Shah Tipu, among others.

The writer-director duo of Mustafa Afridi and Saifee Hassan is also behind this project, which has been making waves on Pakistani television.

Sajal Aly's versatility as an actress has earned her a massive following, and her upcoming role as a TikTok star is highly anticipated.

The drama serial is expected to go into production soon, with a release date yet to be announced.

