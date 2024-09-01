Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles

Royal commentator Angela Levin has warned that Prince Harry's potential return to the royal fold would be disastrous to both him and the Royal Family.
In an interview on GB News, Levin expressed concerns about Harry's behavior since stepping away from royal duties in 2020 alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.
“I don’t think it’s that easy. I think they would do much worse. You can’t trust him, that’s the trouble. He has sold anything that has been said to him,” she said.
Went on to claim, "King Charles has to be fearful that he has this cancer and he can't have anything that upsets him. He can't have Harry coming back with all these demands."
The commentator emphasized that Harry's behavior has changed, saying, " We need Harry to go back to the old Harry, which I don’t think will happen. He is hardened.
“He was actually known to sort out problems in the Royal Family. He doesn’t do that anymore,” she added.
This comes after Prince Harry attended a memorial service for his mother's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, alongside his brother, Prince William, for the first time this year.