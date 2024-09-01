Noel Gallagher discloses real reason for feuding with Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher has given away his reason for fighting with brother Liam Gallagher, leading to the split of their rock band Oasis.
As per People Magazine, he was approached by a man named Steve Sheward in London, who wanted to get to the bottom of the sibling’s infamous public beef.
“This is Noel Gallagher… this is dad’s legendary band,” the guy said, prompting his daughter to ask, “Wait, is he getting back with his brother?”
Meanwhile his son directly popped a question to the songwriter, inquiring, “Why did you fall out with your brother?”
“Why did I fall out with him?” Noel Gallagher repeated, looking at a stuffed Winnie-the-Pooh toy in the little boy’s hand.
Getting cheesy with the children, he replied, “Because he stole my teddy bear,” then added as everyone laughed, “I’m not lying. He stole it. 1978!”
But Steve Sheward’s son refused to buy this reason by snapping back, “You’re fake… see you!”
As the siblings left, Noel Gallagher shared a big laugh with their father, who later uploaded this interaction on social media X.
According to Variety, the Oasis rocker’s fight dates back to 1995, when he became angry at Liam Gallagher disrupting a Morning Glory recording session with friends.