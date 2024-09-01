Brad Pitt is very ‘serious’ about girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt seemed very “serious” about girlfriend Ines de Ramon after the lovebirds enjoyed "a great summer together.”
The couple went to Europe for their summer vacation and apparently they “spent a lot of time there.”
A source told People, "Brad's been working in Europe, so they've spent a lot of time there.”
The tipster added, "He's serious about Ines. He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She's easygoing and everyone likes her."
Brad and the jewelry designer first linked in 2022 after they were photographed together at a Bono concert in November of that year.
Shortly after they were photographed together, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together for his Los Angeles Babylon premiere and afterparty.
After two years, Brad and Ines decided to moved in the Ocean's 11 star’s home by February 2024.
"It's pretty recent," the insider revealed at the time, adding that "they are going very strong, and she [Ines] is happier than ever."
Recently, the pair was spotted together on Saturday at the Venice International Film Festival.
Furthermore, they were seen holding hands at the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England.