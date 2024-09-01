Hrithik Roshan spills the tea on his eating habits

Hrithik Roshan, known as the Greek God of Bollywood, is a big-time snack lover.
While he follows a protein-rich diet and consumes low-moderate carbs to stay fit, the actor does snack in between meals.
When quizzed about his food intake he spilled the beans about consuming 8 samosas in one day.
" Whenever I am watching a film I start by 4 samosas and that's two in each so it's 8 samosas," the Fighter star revealed.
The interviewer then went on to ask, "Where does it go?" to which the Kaabil actor replied, " Inside me."
Yami Gautam, who sat with him during the promotions, reacted to Hrithik's love for samosas, which reminded the actress of her past.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan starred in the movie Kaabil alongside Yami Gautam
He will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture War 2 and to note Hrithik Roshan also has a cameo lined up in the upcoming Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller.