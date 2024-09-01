Trending

Sajal Aly posts throwback memory featuring her 'Kuch Ankahi' days

Sajal Aly essayed a lead role in the drama 'Kuch Ankahi' opposite the male lead Bilal Abbas Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Sajal Aly essayed a lead role in the drama Kuch Ankahi opposite the male lead Bilal Abbas Khan
Sajal Aly essayed a lead role in the drama 'Kuch Ankahi' opposite the male lead Bilal Abbas Khan 

Sajal Aly walked down memory lane and reflected on the happy on set moments from Kuch Ankahi. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress spread nostalgia as she looked back to the good old memories from sets of the drama. 

In the photo, Sajal looked pretty dedicated and engrossed  in the shooting of one scene. 

" Found this gem in my gallery from the Kuch Ankahi days! pretty sure its a continuity picture!! Good times also peeche tou daikho," she penned a lengthy caption to her post.


Shortly after this gem of a click wen viral, her die-hard fans reacted. 

One wrote, " Aaliyah was your prettiest character." 

Another added, " Salman's dramatic Aaliya."

" We deserve a proper photo dump of Kuch Ankahi also Aaliya remains so special," effused the other. 

To note, the Kuch Ankahi finale won hearts for a wholesome end to Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's love story. 

The Nadeem Baig directorial surely received acclaim for wrapping up all characters and roles beautifully. 

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Trending News

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Mawra Hocane bids August farewell with Taylor Swift’s THIS hit track
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Hrithik Roshan spills the tea on his eating habits
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Shreya Ghoshal halts All Hearts Tour in ‘solidarity’ with Kolkata assault victim
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Sajal Aly to star as TikTok sensation in upcoming drama serial
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in pipeline? Details Inside
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Hania Aamir wraps up Bali vacation with goodbye post
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Rajkummar Rao unveils striking new poster of film 'Maalik'
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Alia Bhatt shares picture from 'Alpha' sets with co-star Sharvari Wagh
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Kareena Kapoor posts sassy mirror selfie from her day out