Sajal Aly posts throwback memory featuring her 'Kuch Ankahi' days

Sajal Aly walked down memory lane and reflected on the happy on set moments from Kuch Ankahi.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress spread nostalgia as she looked back to the good old memories from sets of the drama.
In the photo, Sajal looked pretty dedicated and engrossed in the shooting of one scene.
" Found this gem in my gallery from the Kuch Ankahi days! pretty sure its a continuity picture!! Good times also peeche tou daikho," she penned a lengthy caption to her post.
Shortly after this gem of a click wen viral, her die-hard fans reacted.
One wrote, " Aaliyah was your prettiest character."
Another added, " Salman's dramatic Aaliya."
" We deserve a proper photo dump of Kuch Ankahi also Aaliya remains so special," effused the other.
To note, the Kuch Ankahi finale won hearts for a wholesome end to Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's love story.
The Nadeem Baig directorial surely received acclaim for wrapping up all characters and roles beautifully.