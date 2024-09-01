Entertainment

Ed Sheeran jumps on bandwagon, pokes fun at himself in hilarious video

Ed Sheeran got in on the laughs as he shared video poking fun at his own lyrics

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024


Ed Sheeran has proven once again that he can laugh at himself, as he jumped on the latest trend poking fun at his own lyrics.

The singer-songwriter took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a video of himself referencing the meme that's been circulating online. 

The meme shows users giving the middle finger when Sheeran's hit song Thinking Out Loud's lyrics, "darling, I will be loving you 'til we're 70" play, with the caption "Ed Sheeran: As soon as he turns 70".

Sheeran shared his own version of the meme on Instagram, playfully showing a middle finger to the camera when the lyrics appear. He wrote "when they turn 70" on the video, poking fun at his own words.

The meme is a lighthearted jab at Sheeran's romantic lyrics, implying that his love will only last until he reaches 70.

Fans praised Sheeran's sense of humor, with one commenting, "Why didn’t you just say 'till eternity' @teddysphotos?"

 While another fan laughed, "He saw the meme." 

 "Laughing out loud," penned the third.

The fourth wrote, "NO WAY YOU DID IT."

