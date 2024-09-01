BTS' RM, J-Hope celebrate Jungkook's 27th birthday with heartfelt wishes

BTS' youngest member, Jungkook, is celebrating his 27th birthday today, and his bandmates J-Hope and RM took to Instagram to shower him with love and wishes.
This marks the first time J-Hope and RM have updated their Instagram accounts since SUGA's DUI incident, making the heartfelt posts even more special.
J-Hope, currently enlisted in the military, shared a photo of Jungkook cooking, captioning it "Happy birthday to my brother, let's get discharged in good health."
RM, also serving in the military, posted a snippet of Jungkook's song Yes or No from his GOLDEN album, accompanied by cake and heart emojis.
The sweet gestures have delighted fans worldwide, who are celebrating Jungkook's special day with enthusiasm.
RM, enlisted in the Special Task Force, returned with his album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24.
J-Hope, set to be discharged from the military on October 17, recently made a comeback with his album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1, featuring collaborations with notable artists.
The birthday wishes come as Jin, another BTS member, recently returned from military service and hosted a special 'hug' event for lucky fans.