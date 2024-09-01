Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about the unsolicited advice she was given by men around her.
She told Paper Magazine, "I'll put it this way: when I was younger, I was told by a lot of grown men that I needed to pick a genre, stay in that genre, be that genre and do one thing."
“And there wasn't even a genre that excited me at the time. It was their idea of what I should be," the Please Please Please crooner continued, "I was like 12 or 13. So I think secretly my entire life, the goal was to be able to create something that felt multi-genre but also so distinctly myself."
Sabrina also reflected on the speculations revolving around her breakup with boyfriend Barry Keoghans.
"I've never paid too much attention to what other people have said or to what other people have tried to make me be," she noted, "I've always just tried to be myself."
On the work front, Sabrina is celebrating the success of her hit album, Short n' Sweet, which she released last month.