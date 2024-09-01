Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life

Sabrina Carpenter released ‘Short n' Sweet’ last month

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life
Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about the unsolicited advice she was given by men around her.

She told Paper Magazine, "I'll put it this way: when I was younger, I was told by a lot of grown men that I needed to pick a genre, stay in that genre, be that genre and do one thing."

“And there wasn't even a genre that excited me at the time. It was their idea of what I should be," the Please Please Please crooner continued, "I was like 12 or 13. So I think secretly my entire life, the goal was to be able to create something that felt multi-genre but also so distinctly myself."

Sabrina also reflected on the speculations revolving around her breakup with boyfriend Barry Keoghans.

"I've never paid too much attention to what other people have said or to what other people have tried to make me be," she noted, "I've always just tried to be myself."

On the work front, Sabrina is celebrating the success of her hit album, Short n' Sweet, which she released last month.

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Entertainment News

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Nikki Garcia drops SHOCKING hint of split from husband Artem Chigvintsev
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Ed Sheeran jumps on bandwagon, pokes fun at himself in hilarious video
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Jennifer Lopez exudes confidence in first outing after Ben Affleck divorce
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Brad Pitt is very ‘serious’ about girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Taylor Swift to make cameo in Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building?’
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Jennifer Lopez drops cryptic ‘unbothered’ post as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Noel Gallagher discloses real reason for feuding with Liam Gallagher
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Selena Gomez bombarded with Benny Blanco kisses in sizzling PDA
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Kris Jenner makes surprising date night appearance with Jeff Bezos
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage