Mawra Hocane bids August farewell with Taylor Swift’s THIS hit track

Mawra Hocane is adding a touch of Taylor Swift’s song to August’s goodbye!
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, August 31, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress shared a carousel of images from her August photo dump as she bid farewell to the month.
Adding a dash of Swift’s hit track, August, the actress captioned, “August slipped away into a moment in time. (with the best humans).”
Ending the month with her cherished memories, Hocane welcomed the new month with a special “hello.”
"Hello, my special September,” she wrote.
The carousel opened with the Neem actress sitting on a cream-colored couch, sporting a green check shirt paired with cream baggy pants and matching shoes, as she looked towards the camera. She accessorized her look with matching jewelry.
Next in the series were some photos, apparently from her recent family outing.
“So pweedyyyyy,” commented Indian actress Mouni Roy on the post.
“The most prettiest. My forever love,” penned a fan.
Awaiting the actress’ Bollywood comeback, one of her ardent fans wrote, “Big fan. Waiting for your Bollywood comeback.”
Hocane’s Bollywood movie, Sanam Teri Kasam, is reportedly gearing up for a sequel titled Jaanam Teri Kasam. However, it is uncertain if the film will feature the same cast once again or go for a new one.