Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett's whimsical wedding

Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett exchanged the wedding vows on August 30, 2024

  by Web Desk
  September 01, 2024
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett have finally exchanged the wedding vows in an intimate ceremony.

The lovebirds began their union with a three-day wedding extravaganza, culminating in a grand event on August 31 in Geiranger, a picturesque town on Norway’s west coast.

As per Hello!, the Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, along with Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, attended the Norway royal wedding.

His wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, also joined the couple for their bid day.

Märtha shares three daughters with her late ex-husband, Ari Behn - Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 16.

Märtha Louise previously told the BBC that there had been so much “turmoil” concerning her marriage.

“There's been a lot of criticism over the years, especially with me being spiritual – and in Norway, that’s taboo,” she said.

Märtha and Shaman marked their big way with a series of glamorous pre-wedding events.

After the wedding, the royal couple treated their guests a boat trip along the stunning Geiranger Fjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

