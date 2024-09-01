Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Popular Pakistani actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf are set to spell the magic in a mega-budget action movie titled Khan Sahab.
As per local media outlets, the film has been helmed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin with a gripping tale that will keep the audience hooked to the screens.
The shooting for the movie has already hit floors but other details remain under wraps.
Moreover, it is worth mentioning that a foreign team has been brought in to work on the movie's action sequences.
Fans and critics are eagerly awaiting the release of Khan Sahab and to see their favorite on-screen couple steal hearts yet again.
For the unversed, the famous pair have previously starred together in the drama serial Yunhi.
Currently, Maya Ali is enjoying vacations in the United Kingdom with her mother, brother and sister-in-law.
Bilal Ashraf has delivered hits such as Superstar and Aik Hai Nigar and also worked with A-listers including the likes of Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir.