Prince Harry eyes 'very Low-Key royal duties' for reputation rehab

  • September 01, 2024
Prince Harry is reportedly turning to trusted former royal aides to revamp his public image and mend fences with the British monarchy.

After a tumultuous year marked by the release of his controversial memoir Spare and a decreasing popularity rating, the Duke of Sussex is seeking a fresh start.

According to sources close to the Duke of Sussex, Harry is becoming increasingly disenchanted with the advice of his Hollywood publicists and is instead seeking guidance from old allies.

Insiders describe the plan as "Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold," with the goal of reintegrating the Duke into British royal life through low-key engagements and a more discreet approach.

"Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates," a source told The Mail on Sunday

They continued, “He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working’. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.”

The Duke has reportedly reached out to at least one "old school" figure known for loyalty, who may help him undertake "very low-key royal duties" to prove himself and regain the trust of the British public.

According to the source, his one pal “believes if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again”.

