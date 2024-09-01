Matthew McConaughey, son Levi spotted on 'Way of the Warrior Kid' set

Matthew McConaughey and his 16-year-old son Levi were seen on the set of the upcoming film Way of the Warrior Kid in Los Angeles on Friday.
The duo took a break from filming to enjoy lunch together, with McConaughey sporting a casual yet stylish outfit.
He wore a blue linen button-down shirt, beige pants, and flip flops, while Levi opted for a black T-shirt, red and black checked shirt, and loose-fitting jeans.
The film, starring Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL, follows the story of a young boy named Marc who is bullied at school. Marc's uncle, played by Pratt, moves in with his family and helps him find his inner warrior.
Levi's role in the film has not been disclosed, but his presence on set suggests a possible acting debut for the teenager.
Way of the Warrior Kid is based on the book of the same name by former Seal Team Three member Jock Willink.
The film is currently in production, with no release date announced.
McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, are also parents to Vida and Livingston.
This sighting marks a rare public appearance for Levi, who has kept a low profile despite his father's high-profile career.