Matthew McConaughey, son Levi spotted on 'Way of the Warrior Kid' set

'Way of the Warrior Kid,' an upcoming film starring Chris Pratt, is based on the children's novel of same name

  by Web Desk
  September 01, 2024
Matthew McConaughey and his 16-year-old son Levi were seen on the set of the upcoming film Way of the Warrior Kid in Los Angeles on Friday.

The duo took a break from filming to enjoy lunch together, with McConaughey sporting a casual yet stylish outfit. 

He wore a blue linen button-down shirt, beige pants, and flip flops, while Levi opted for a black T-shirt, red and black checked shirt, and loose-fitting jeans.

The film, starring Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL, follows the story of a young boy named Marc who is bullied at school. Marc's uncle, played by Pratt, moves in with his family and helps him find his inner warrior.

Levi's role in the film has not been disclosed, but his presence on set suggests a possible acting debut for the teenager.

Way of the Warrior Kid is based on the book of the same name by former Seal Team Three member Jock Willink. 

The film is currently in production, with no release date announced.

McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, are also parents to Vida and Livingston. 

This sighting marks a rare public appearance for Levi, who has kept a low profile despite his father's high-profile career. 

Angelina Jolie conceals 'pain and sadness' to protect her kid's happiness
Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillipe eyes MAJOR film role with Liam Neeson
BTS' RM, J-Hope celebrate Jungkook's 27th birthday with heartfelt wishes
Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Nikki Garcia drops SHOCKING hint of split from husband Artem Chigvintsev
Ed Sheeran jumps on bandwagon, pokes fun at himself in hilarious video
Jennifer Lopez exudes confidence in first outing after Ben Affleck divorce
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway
Brad Pitt is very ‘serious’ about girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Taylor Swift to make cameo in Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building?’
Jennifer Lopez drops cryptic ‘unbothered’ post as Ben Affleck divorce looms