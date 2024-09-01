Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Alia Bhatt has returned to the city with her daughter Raha after wrapping up Alpha shoot in Kashmir.
The Darlings star was spotted exiting the airport in a viral video, adding a touch of wholesomeness to the scene.
Sporting sunglasses, the superstar made a chic entry at the airport as Raha Kapoor slept peacefully in her arms.
Although Alia didn't pose for the paparazzi, they managed ri capture the moment.
Besides this, Sharvari Wagh also returned from the shoot looking super stylish and elegant in black crop top, denim jeans and a black cap.
Recently, Alia posted a charming photo with her Alpha co-star Sharvari which captured the duo embracing and creating a hand-heart gesture, with their backs to the camera.
To note, the beautiful Kashmiri landscape and misty tress provided a picturesque backdrop.
On the work front, apart from Alpha, Alia Bhatt will next star in Vasan Bala's Jigra.
She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War lined up.