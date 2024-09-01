Trending

Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Alia Bhatt gave birth to Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Alia Bhatt gave birth to Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022
Alia Bhatt gave birth to Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022 

Alia Bhatt has returned to the city with her daughter Raha after wrapping up Alpha shoot in Kashmir. 

The Darlings star was spotted exiting the airport in a viral video, adding a touch of wholesomeness to the scene. 

Sporting sunglasses, the superstar made a chic entry at the airport as Raha Kapoor slept peacefully in her arms. 

Although Alia didn't pose for the paparazzi, they managed ri capture the moment. 


Besides this, Sharvari Wagh also returned from the shoot looking super stylish and elegant in black crop top, denim jeans and a black cap. 

Recently, Alia posted a charming photo with her Alpha co-star Sharvari which captured the duo embracing and creating a hand-heart gesture, with their backs to the camera. 

To note, the beautiful Kashmiri landscape and misty tress provided a picturesque backdrop. 

On the work front, apart from Alpha, Alia Bhatt will next star in Vasan Bala's Jigra. 

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War lined up. 

Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy

Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy
Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions

Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions
Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?

Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Trending News

Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Hamza Ali Abbasi to play legendary athlete Abdul Khaliq in upcoming biopic
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Mehwish Hayat's return to television with THIS male lead creates buzz
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Mawra Hocane bids August farewell with Taylor Swift’s THIS hit track
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Sajal Aly posts throwback memory featuring her 'Kuch Ankahi' days
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Hrithik Roshan spills the tea on his eating habits
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Shreya Ghoshal halts All Hearts Tour in ‘solidarity’ with Kolkata assault victim
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Sajal Aly to star as TikTok sensation in upcoming drama serial
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in pipeline? Details Inside
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Hania Aamir wraps up Bali vacation with goodbye post