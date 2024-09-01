Entertainment

Adele shocks fans with her major career announcement

The Grammys winner announced the big new at her recent performance in Munich

  • September 01, 2024
Adele has stunned fans by announcing an extended break from performing, revealing that she will be stepping away from the stage for an "incredibly long time."

At a recent performance in Munich, the Hello singer announced to the crowd that she will be leaving the spotlight "for an incredibly long time" after her Las Vegas residency concludes in November.

Adele is shown on stage speaking to her fans in a TikTok video.

During the speech, she said, "I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart."

Soon after the video went viral, the fan flocked to the comment section to express their sadness over the news.

"This is what Adele does. Disappears, then comes out with a banger," a fan commented, referencing the six-year interval between her 25 and 30 album releases.

The Weekends with Adele residency, which began in November 2022, will come to a close when Adele performs her final 10 gigs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 25 to November 23.

Originally set for March, Adele had to postpone the dates in February to take a vocal rest.

