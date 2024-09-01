Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton wins praise for profitable business move

Royal

  • September 01, 2024
Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are earning high praise for their latest lucrative business endeavour.

The younger sister of Princess Kate, and her millionaire hedge fund husband James have opened their Berkshire home, Bucklebury Farm Park's lodge, for gatherings, parties, and Pilates.

In The Mail, royal analyst Richard Eden previously stated: "Carole's son-in-law, James Matthews, bought Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire for £1.5million in 2020.”

The analyst added, "Now, I hear, he's opening its lodge for parties, as well as events and even Pilates."

Wirral-based Bespoke Estate Agent Liam Gretton exclusively discussed Pippa and James's decision to host parties at their Bucklebury home with GB News, saying, “Like many families post-COVID, people have re-evaluated what they want from their homes.”

The agent continued, “The pandemic has inspired a shift towards properties that offer more space, privacy, and connection to nature,” saying, “Pippa and James are no different, however with their lifestyle, they have the means to seek a larger, more open space than the average person moving home.”

Liam shared, “Bucklebury Farm provides them with the ideal setting to enjoy an expansive outdoor area, offering their family a healthier and calmer environment compared to the hustle and bustle of London.”

He said, “This move reflects a wider trend throughout the country that families are prioritising space and their quality of life, especially those who can afford to do so."

Liam Gretton also calculated the possible earnings Pippa and James might have from this venture.

