Mohamad Salah breaks silence on new Liverpool deal

  by Web Desk
  September 02, 2024
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has put an end to speculation about a new deal with the club.

Talking to Sky Sports Salah after Liverpool defeated Manchester United by 3-0 in the Premier League asserted that it is his ‘last year at the club and ‘nobody’ has talked to him about a new contract.

The Egyptian footballer said: “To be fair, I was coming to the game (as if) it could be the last time (playing at Old Trafford). Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me; it is up to the club.”

He further added, “I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because, as you know, it's my last year at the club. I just want to enjoy it; I don’t want to think about it. I feel I’m free to play football, and let’s see what’s going to happen next year.”

The 32-year-old scored one goal and assisted the other two for Luis Díaz.

Moreover, manager Arne Slot reacted to Salah’s comments, saying, “It's a lot of 'if'. At this moment he is one of ours, and I am really happy with him being one of ours, and he played really well.”

“I don't talk about contracts from players, but I can talk for hours about how Mo played today,” he continued.

Salah, who has been at Anfield since 2017, signed a three-year deal with the club in July 2022 as the highest paid player in the club’s history, £350,000 a week. His contact will expire next summer.

