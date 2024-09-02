Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new titles from King Charles, William

King Charles and Prince William bestow SHOCKING titles on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new titles from King Charles, William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new titles from King Charles, William

King Charles and Prince Willaim have seemingly given new titles to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex, who were recently busy with their “quasi-royal” tour to Colombia, will reportedly receive new titles from the royals.

“They aren’t the type to let negativity win,” a source told In Touch, “If anything, it’s only made them determined to take on more tours.”

Charles and William have been angry with the couple ever since they stepped down from their royal titles.

The insider revealed that the royals dub them as “grifters and graspers.”

“The entitlement is so blatant, it’s hard to stomach,” the tipster continued, “It’s no wonder Charles and William are furious and trying to find a way to put a stop to it. For a time, they were trying to ignore it, but if Harry and Meghan keep this up, it’s hard to imagine they won’t take a further stand.”

Even after all the trolls and setbacks, the Sussexes are “clearly, they’re not letting it stop them from forging ahead.”

Harry and Meghan seemingly want to “get out there and make their mark.”

Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland

Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland
Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization

Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization

Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback

Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

Royal News

BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not on same page over life-changing decision
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Princess Märtha's exquisite wedding gown embodies elegance and love
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Prince Harry receives backlash over ‘cunning’ plot of UK return
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Prince Harry UK return hits major dilemma after Prince William reunion
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton wins praise for profitable business move
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Princess Diana family finally steps in to mend rift between Prince Harry, William
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Princess Kate, Prince William forced to follow King Charles’s break from tradition
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett's whimsical wedding