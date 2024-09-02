Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new titles from King Charles, William

King Charles and Prince Willaim have seemingly given new titles to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Duchess of Sussex, who were recently busy with their “quasi-royal” tour to Colombia, will reportedly receive new titles from the royals.
“They aren’t the type to let negativity win,” a source told In Touch, “If anything, it’s only made them determined to take on more tours.”
Charles and William have been angry with the couple ever since they stepped down from their royal titles.
The insider revealed that the royals dub them as “grifters and graspers.”
“The entitlement is so blatant, it’s hard to stomach,” the tipster continued, “It’s no wonder Charles and William are furious and trying to find a way to put a stop to it. For a time, they were trying to ignore it, but if Harry and Meghan keep this up, it’s hard to imagine they won’t take a further stand.”
Even after all the trolls and setbacks, the Sussexes are “clearly, they’re not letting it stop them from forging ahead.”
Harry and Meghan seemingly want to “get out there and make their mark.”