Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla take trip down memory lane to mark Father's Day

His Majesty celebrated International Father's Day with Queen Camilla in nostalgic tribute to their fathers on Instagram

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, got nostalgic while paying emotional Father's Day tribute to their respective late fathers. 

The Buckingham Palace released the heartfelt childhood memories of the 76-year-old monarch with his late father, Prince Philip. 

On Sunday, June 15, the British Royal Family turned to its Instagram handle to drop never-before-seen snaps of the young King with his legendary dad.

"To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father's Day today," they stated in the caption.

In the heartwarming black-and-white picture, the young King taking swings accompanied by his little sister, Princess Anne, while the deceased Duke of Edinburgh helped his kids with the swings.  

The other slide featured Queen Camilla with her late father, Bruce Shand, as they beamed while posing for a picture taken from the high-profile wedding of King Charles and the Queen in 2005.

His Majesty also dropped never-before-seen rare moments from his early childhood on his Instagram Stories.

The black-and-white footage begins with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip strolling toddler King Charles, who was sitting in a baby carriage.

He also shared his sailing journey with King Phillips from his early teenage life, honoring the late monarch on International Father's Day celebrations.

How King Charles' father Prince Philip passed away?

For those unaware, King Charles' father, Prince Phillip, and former Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.      

