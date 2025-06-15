Royal

Prince Carl Philip makes meaningful gesture after Princess Ines special day

Prince of Sweden touching gesture came just days after he celebrated the Princess Ines christening

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince Carl Philip made a heartfelt gesture after Princess Ines special day.

To celebrate the world International Blood Donor Day, Prince Carl made a meaningful action as he donated his blood to the Defense Forces Headquarters.

The Swedish royal family took to the instagram account to share the glimpse of the Swedish Prince while donating his blood.

In a caption, the palace wrote, “Today is International Blood Donor Day. Prince Carl Philip is the protector of the Armed Forces' blood donation activities. Ahead of Blood Donor Day, the Prince left blood at the Defense Forces Headquarters.”

The palace added, “Sweden needs to increase the amount of blood donors and the Swedish Defense Forces are seeing positive that employees and military personnel are leaving blood. To be a blood donor is to strengthen Sweden's readiness. Your blood is crucial for someone's survival.”

Princess Innes christening:

To note, Prince Carl Philips’ touching gesture came just days after he, along with the Swedish royal family celebrated the Princess Ines of Sweden's christening.

On June 13, the royal baby was christened at Drottningholm Palace Chapel.

Notably, Sofia and Carl Philip had double the joy as their daughter’s christening took place on the same day as their tenth wedding anniversary.

The Prince and Princess wed on June 13, 2015 at the Royal Chapel and they have welcomed four kids. 

Princess Charlotte’s love for late great-grandmother shines in sweet new homage
Princess Charlotte’s love for late great-grandmother shines in sweet new homage
Princess Charlotte makes late Queen Elizabeth II’s presence felt at 2025 Trooping the Colour with touching tribute
King Charles, Queen Camilla take trip down memory lane to mark Father's Day
King Charles, Queen Camilla take trip down memory lane to mark Father's Day
His Majesty celebrated International Father's Day with Queen Camilla in nostalgic tribute to their fathers on Instagram
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis mark Father’s Day with loving note to William
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis mark Father’s Day with loving note to William
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis melt hearts with moving Father’s Day 2025 post for Prince William
Prince William ditches military protocol during Trooping the Colour parade
Prince William ditches military protocol during Trooping the Colour parade
The Prince of Wales participated in the military parade during the Trooping the Colour ceremony over the weekend
Prince Albert shares major statement after meeting Meghan Markle’s pal
Prince Albert shares major statement after meeting Meghan Markle’s pal
Prince Albert meets Meghan Markle’s 'Suits' co-star Sarah Rafferty at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival
King Frederik, Queen Mary leave royal fans awestruck with adorable video
King Frederik, Queen Mary leave royal fans awestruck with adorable video
The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, drop heartwarming video from their Faroe Islands visit with Princess Josephine
King Frederik of Denmark reflects on marriage challenges with Queen Mary
King Frederik of Denmark reflects on marriage challenges with Queen Mary
The Danish monarch highlighted the importance of family at recent gala dinner
King Felipe breaks cover after Princess Leonor military update
King Felipe breaks cover after Princess Leonor military update
King Felipe shows off exceptional skills by flying plane at the Air Festival in Murcia
Kate Middleton steals spotlight with loving gaze at uniformed Prince William
Kate Middleton steals spotlight with loving gaze at uniformed Prince William
The Princess of Wales stole the spotlight with a touching moment between her and Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face major setback after Trooping the Colour snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face major setback after Trooping the Colour snub
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped another Trooping the Colour amid internal tensions with King Charles III
Meghan Markle's former ‘Suits’ co-star joins Prince Albert for key event
Meghan Markle's former ‘Suits’ co-star joins Prince Albert for key event
Meghan Markle starred as Rachel Zane in the hit show, 'Suits'
Why did Lady Louise Windsor not attend Trooping the Colour event?
Why did Lady Louise Windsor not attend Trooping the Colour event?
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward marked the attendance at the ceremonial event of King Charles