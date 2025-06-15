Prince Carl Philip makes meaningful gesture after Princess Ines special day

Prince Carl Philip made a heartfelt gesture after Princess Ines special day.
To celebrate the world International Blood Donor Day, Prince Carl made a meaningful action as he donated his blood to the Defense Forces Headquarters.
The Swedish royal family took to the instagram account to share the glimpse of the Swedish Prince while donating his blood.
In a caption, the palace wrote, “Today is International Blood Donor Day. Prince Carl Philip is the protector of the Armed Forces' blood donation activities. Ahead of Blood Donor Day, the Prince left blood at the Defense Forces Headquarters.”
The palace added, “Sweden needs to increase the amount of blood donors and the Swedish Defense Forces are seeing positive that employees and military personnel are leaving blood. To be a blood donor is to strengthen Sweden's readiness. Your blood is crucial for someone's survival.”
Princess Innes christening:
To note, Prince Carl Philips’ touching gesture came just days after he, along with the Swedish royal family celebrated the Princess Ines of Sweden's christening.
On June 13, the royal baby was christened at Drottningholm Palace Chapel.
Notably, Sofia and Carl Philip had double the joy as their daughter’s christening took place on the same day as their tenth wedding anniversary.
The Prince and Princess wed on June 13, 2015 at the Royal Chapel and they have welcomed four kids.