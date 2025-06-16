Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to lay off more staff amid financial issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly lay off more employees as they are facing financial issues.
As per RadarOnline.com, the royal couple are currently facing a major decline in income as they exhaust their high-profile deals.
A source shared that the Sussexes' Archewell team is quietly "hemorrhaging staff", with at least four employees leaving in recent weeks.
An insider told Shuter, "This isn't strategy — it's survival. They're running out of money, and now they're running out of people. That's just spin. They don't have the money to keep the team they built. They tried to recreate the royal court — but California doesn't do crowns on credit."
Another tipster warned, "More layoffs are expected. And Meghan and Harry? They need a major win — fast."
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s financial struggles after royal exit:
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used to earn approximately $3.1 million annually from Prince Charles's Duchy of Cornwall before stepping away from royal duties in 2020.
After that source of income was cut off, the Duke of Sussex depended on his late mother Princess Diana's inheritance, which was approximately $8.8 million at the time of her death and grew over the years.
However, the Sussexes might struggle with their finances now as their Spotify deal ended and their Netflix project is also approaching its end without a renewed agreement in sight.