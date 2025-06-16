Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to lay off more staff amid financial issues

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to face financial setback after their Netflix deal ends

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly lay off more employees as they are facing financial issues.

As per RadarOnline.com, the royal couple are currently facing a major decline in income as they exhaust their high-profile deals.

A source shared that the Sussexes' Archewell team is quietly "hemorrhaging staff", with at least four employees leaving in recent weeks.

An insider told Shuter, "This isn't strategy — it's survival. They're running out of money, and now they're running out of people. That's just spin. They don't have the money to keep the team they built. They tried to recreate the royal court — but California doesn't do crowns on credit."

Another tipster warned, "More layoffs are expected. And Meghan and Harry? They need a major win — fast."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s financial struggles after royal exit:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used to earn approximately $3.1 million annually from Prince Charles's Duchy of Cornwall before stepping away from royal duties in 2020.

After that source of income was cut off, the Duke of Sussex depended on his late mother Princess Diana's inheritance, which was approximately $8.8 million at the time of her death and grew over the years.

However, the Sussexes might struggle with their finances now as their Spotify deal ended and their Netflix project is also approaching its end without a renewed agreement in sight.

Princess Anne earns praises for powerful gesture at Trooping the Colour
Princess Anne earns praises for powerful gesture at Trooping the Colour
The Princess Royal's prominent appearance at King Charles' milestone event earns her a special title
Royal Family drops striking photos from King, Queen’s recent engagement: SEE
Royal Family drops striking photos from King, Queen’s recent engagement: SEE
The palace releases heartwarming exclusive glimpses from the Monarch and Queen’s latest appearance
Prince William, Harry feud: 5 times warring brothers made their rift prominent
Prince William, Harry feud: 5 times warring brothers made their rift prominent
Prince Harry and Prince William's feud began after the Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle
Prince George reflects Royal Family's flying legacy at Trooping the Colour
Prince George reflects Royal Family's flying legacy at Trooping the Colour
Prince William attended the prestigious royal event alongside his family on Saturday
Meghan Markle pays heartfelt tribute to Prince Harry on Father's Day
Meghan Markle pays heartfelt tribute to Prince Harry on Father's Day
Meghan Markle posts rare video of Prince Harry with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Father's Day
Prince Harry releases video message to mark Germany’s first Veterans Day
Prince Harry releases video message to mark Germany’s first Veterans Day
Germany marked its first-ever Veterans' Day on Sunday, June, 15, 2025
Princess Diana’s brother shares striking portrait of their dad on Father’s Day
Princess Diana’s brother shares striking portrait of their dad on Father’s Day
John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer was a father of five children, including Princess Diana
Princess Eugenie drops new photos of kids with husband Jack on Father’s Day
Princess Eugenie drops new photos of kids with husband Jack on Father’s Day
Princess Eugenie snubs her own father, Prince Andrew in Father's Day tribute
Kensington Palace treats fans with unseen snaps of Prince William and children
Kensington Palace treats fans with unseen snaps of Prince William and children
Prince William shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton
Prince Carl Philip makes meaningful gesture after Princess Ines special day
Prince Carl Philip makes meaningful gesture after Princess Ines special day
Prince of Sweden touching gesture came just days after he celebrated the Princess Ines christening
Princess Charlotte’s love for late great-grandmother shines in sweet new homage
Princess Charlotte’s love for late great-grandmother shines in sweet new homage
Princess Charlotte makes late Queen Elizabeth II’s presence felt at 2025 Trooping the Colour with touching tribute
King Charles, Queen Camilla take trip down memory lane to mark Father's Day
King Charles, Queen Camilla take trip down memory lane to mark Father's Day
His Majesty celebrated International Father's Day with Queen Camilla in nostalgic tribute to their fathers on Instagram