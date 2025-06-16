Royal

Prince Harry releases video message to mark Germany's first Veterans Day

Germany marked its first-ever Veterans' Day on Sunday, June, 15, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince Harry releases video message to mark Germany’s first Veterans Day
Prince Harry releases video message to mark Germany’s first Veterans Day

Prince Harry has released video message in German to commemorate the Germany’s inaugural Veterans Day.

For the message, the Duke of Sussex wore several ceremonial medals including the Afghan Campaign medal, Golden Jubilee medal, Diamond Jubilee medal and Platinum Jubilee medal.

The Father-of-two opened his message in fluent German, greeting viewers with “Guten Tag Deutschland” before transitioning to English.

"It is a profound privilege to be asked by your defence minister to deliver a message to you on this sacred Veterans Day,” he began.

Prince Harry went on to recall, "My last visit to your remarkable country was to Düsseldorf two years ago for the Invictus Games, and it remains etched in my memory.”

"The warmth, the enthusiasm, and the unwavering support shown by the German people for our global community of wounded service personnel was truly humbling. You certainly delivered on your promise to create a home for respect,” he added.

Prince Harry further gushed about the strength and resilience of veterans, calling them “living testaments to resilience and moral courage.”

"Today, let us renew our commitment—together—to protect the freedoms that define who we are, to serve each other for peace, for dignity and for the enduring promise of democracy,” he added.

About Germany’s Veterans Day

Germany marked its first-ever Veterans' Day on Sunday, June, 15, 2025.

According to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), it aims at "recognising those who are willing to go the extra mile for others, and who risk life and limb for our country.”

