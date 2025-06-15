Royal

Princess Eugenie drops new photos of kids with husband Jack on Father’s Day

Princess Eugenie snubs her own father, Prince Andrew in Father's Day tribute

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Eugenie drops new photos of kids with husband Jack on Father’s Day
Princess Eugenie drops new photos of kids with husband Jack on Father’s Day

Princess Eugenie has delighted royal fans with adorable as she dropped adorable new photos of kids, August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank on Father’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 15, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shared a slew of never-seen-before family photos to celebrate the father of their kids.

In the first photo, Jack was seen carrying both of their children as he walked along a wooden boardwalk, while another showed him holding August in his arms and walking hand-in-hand with two-year-old Ernest beside him.

The third image featured Jack and his 4-year-old son August jumping into a pool surrounded by palm trees.

In the last photo, Princess Eugenie’s husband was seen hugging one Ernest while lying on the couch.

“Happy Father’s Day Dada,” the 12th in line to the throne wrote over the last photo.

While Eugenie honored her husband on Father’s Day, she didn’t mention her own father, Prince Andrew.

About Princess Eugenie kids and husband

Princess Eugenie tied the knot with husband Jack Brooksbank in 2018. The loved-up couple welcomed their first son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in 2021.

Eugenie and Jack extended their family with the arrival of another son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, in 2023.

Kensington Palace treats fans with unseen snaps of Prince William and children
Kensington Palace treats fans with unseen snaps of Prince William and children
Prince William shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton
Prince Carl Philip makes meaningful gesture after Princess Ines special day
Prince Carl Philip makes meaningful gesture after Princess Ines special day
Prince of Sweden touching gesture came just days after he celebrated the Princess Ines christening
Princess Charlotte’s love for late great-grandmother shines in sweet new homage
Princess Charlotte’s love for late great-grandmother shines in sweet new homage
Princess Charlotte makes late Queen Elizabeth II’s presence felt at 2025 Trooping the Colour with touching tribute
King Charles, Queen Camilla take trip down memory lane to mark Father's Day
King Charles, Queen Camilla take trip down memory lane to mark Father's Day
His Majesty celebrated International Father's Day with Queen Camilla in nostalgic tribute to their fathers on Instagram
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis mark Father’s Day with loving note to William
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis mark Father’s Day with loving note to William
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis melt hearts with moving Father’s Day 2025 post for Prince William
Prince William ditches military protocol during Trooping the Colour parade
Prince William ditches military protocol during Trooping the Colour parade
The Prince of Wales participated in the military parade during the Trooping the Colour ceremony over the weekend
Prince Albert shares major statement after meeting Meghan Markle’s pal
Prince Albert shares major statement after meeting Meghan Markle’s pal
Prince Albert meets Meghan Markle’s 'Suits' co-star Sarah Rafferty at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival
King Frederik, Queen Mary leave royal fans awestruck with adorable video
King Frederik, Queen Mary leave royal fans awestruck with adorable video
The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, drop heartwarming video from their Faroe Islands visit with Princess Josephine
King Frederik of Denmark reflects on marriage challenges with Queen Mary
King Frederik of Denmark reflects on marriage challenges with Queen Mary
The Danish monarch highlighted the importance of family at recent gala dinner
King Felipe breaks cover after Princess Leonor military update
King Felipe breaks cover after Princess Leonor military update
King Felipe shows off exceptional skills by flying plane at the Air Festival in Murcia
Kate Middleton steals spotlight with loving gaze at uniformed Prince William
Kate Middleton steals spotlight with loving gaze at uniformed Prince William
The Princess of Wales stole the spotlight with a touching moment between her and Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face major setback after Trooping the Colour snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face major setback after Trooping the Colour snub
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped another Trooping the Colour amid internal tensions with King Charles III