Princess Eugenie drops new photos of kids with husband Jack on Father’s Day

Princess Eugenie has delighted royal fans with adorable as she dropped adorable new photos of kids, August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank on Father’s Day.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 15, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shared a slew of never-seen-before family photos to celebrate the father of their kids.
In the first photo, Jack was seen carrying both of their children as he walked along a wooden boardwalk, while another showed him holding August in his arms and walking hand-in-hand with two-year-old Ernest beside him.
The third image featured Jack and his 4-year-old son August jumping into a pool surrounded by palm trees.
In the last photo, Princess Eugenie’s husband was seen hugging one Ernest while lying on the couch.
“Happy Father’s Day Dada,” the 12th in line to the throne wrote over the last photo.
While Eugenie honored her husband on Father’s Day, she didn’t mention her own father, Prince Andrew.
About Princess Eugenie kids and husband
Princess Eugenie tied the knot with husband Jack Brooksbank in 2018. The loved-up couple welcomed their first son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in 2021.
Eugenie and Jack extended their family with the arrival of another son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, in 2023.