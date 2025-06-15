Royal

Prince William ditches military protocol during Trooping the Colour parade

The Prince of Wales participated in the military parade during the Trooping the Colour ceremony over the weekend

Prince William seemingly broke a significant military protocol during the third Trooping the Colour in honor of King Charles III’s reign.

The prestigious royal event took place at Buckingham Palace’s Horse Guards Parade on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

During the Trooping the Colour ceremony, the Prince of Wales took part in the military procession alongside his uncle, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, and aunt, Princess Anne.

The next heir to the British throne, who will celebrate his 43 birthday next week, opted for the full traditional ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards for the horse procession.

According to multiple media reports, in his debut Trooping the Colour horse march, the future monarch has seemingly ditched the military rule by participating in the esteemed event with a beard.

In 2008, Prince William appeared at Christmas Day celebrations at Buckingham Palace while he had been in his army training with facial hair.

At the time, the late Queen Elizabeth II told the father-of-three to shave off his beard as he was in military training.

As per HELLO! magazine the British Army strictly prohibited growing the facial hair of any soldier who had been representing publicly.

For those unaware, Prince William debuted his beard last summer, causing a stir among fans.

Prince William's reaction on his growing beard: 

In an old interview, during the Earthshot Prize Awards’ red carpet, the future King shared his daughter’s funny reaction to his growing facial hair, saying, "Charlotte didn’t like it the first time."

"I got floods of tears the first time I grew a beard, so I had to shave it off. And then I grew it back," the Prince of Wales added. 

This update comes after Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, made an appearance during the Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark King Charles’ official birthday.

